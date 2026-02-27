More than a Showcase: An AHL All-Star Classic Mentorship Initiative Recap

While the hockey world watched the All-Star Classic unfold on the ice, something equally important was happening behind the bench.

By: Shakira Spence, Manager, Communications & Community Engagement, NHL Coaches’ Association

The AHL All-Star Classic is built for spectacle. It brings the League’s brightest prospects, the fastest players, and the biggest shots all to the main stage.

But at the 2026 edition in Rockford, Illinois, a story just as important was unfolding behind the scenes. Four coaches from the NHLCA Female Coaches and BIPOC Coaches Programs, Emily Ach (Assistant Coach, St. Cloud State University), Chris Pascall (Video Coach), Dennis Ruppe (Head Coach & Director, Hockey in New Jersey), and Karli Whitaker (Head Coach, Freedom High School Hockey), were selected to spend the Classic shadowing four AHL Head Coaches, gaining access to a world they’ve been working toward for years.

For its third year in a row, the NHLCA partnered with the AHL and their All-Star Mentorship Initiative to place emerging coaches from the programs directly alongside AHL Coaches and hockey operations staff during All-Star weekend. From the All-Star Skills competition to the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Award Ceremony, to sitting behind the bench during the All-Star Challenge, the mentees got unlimited access as the events unfolded.

This year’s mentors, which included AHL All-Star Head Coaches Mark Letestu (Colorado Eagles), Ryan Mougenel (Providence Bruins), Pascal Vincent (Laval Rocket), and Dan Watson (Grand Rapids Griffins), didn’t just open a door, they pulled back the curtain entirely.

“All the AHL Coaches, as well as the other mentees, were so open to pulling back the curtain and talking about any aspect of the sport,” Dennis Ruppe, Director for Hockey New Jersey and member of the NHLCA BIPOC Coaches Program, states. “Whether it was on the ice tactics, game day routines, or the parts of the game away from the rink, nothing was off limits.”



Photo: Chris Pascall and Dennis Ruppe at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic – Graced by Rain

For Ruppe, the transparency stood out most. The initiative was full immersion, and no stone was left unturned. The meetings, practices, game prep, and the works, were all at the mentees’ fingertips.

“Programs like this create access where it hasn’t always existed,” Dan Watson, Head Coach, Grand Rapids Griffins, points out. “These coaches showed up prepared, asked great questions, and brought a level of curiosity that made the experience valuable for everyone.”

Chris Pascall, Video Coach and NHLCA BIPOC Coaches Program Member, echoed Ruppe’s sentiments.

“I’m grateful for everything we learned,” says Pascall. “From a systems perspective, as well as how to create a foundation for a great culture in our own locker rooms. I’m excited to apply those lessons within my own organization and carry them forward through my career.”

“Coaching thrives on mentorship and learning from others,” adds Pascal Vincent, Head Coach, Laval Rocket. “What made this meaningful was watching coaches get the chance to see how we approach the game and feel like they’re part of the conversation. That’s what development looks like, not just for players but for coaches too.”

Karli Whitaker, Head Coach of the Freedom High School Junior Varsity team and NHLCA Female Coaches Program Member, sees this initiative as validation that the path for coaches like her exists.



Photo: Emily Ach and Karli Whitaker at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic – Graced by Rain

“As a female, it was amazing to see such a safe space and the potential career path. I could tell how much the League really cares for this program. It truly provides the opportunity for younger coaches to develop and see a path forward. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I will never forget,” Whitaker reflects.

Ryan Mougenel, Head Coach of the Providence Bruins, emphasized the gap between talent and opportunities.

“A lot of talented coaches never get a seat at the table, not because they’re not qualified but because the opportunities aren’t there,” Mougenel highlights. “These mentees have the talent. All they need are programs like these to see it up close and start building the connections that make a career in this game possible.”

Emily Ach, Assistant Coach for St. Cloud State University and NHLCA Female Coaches Program Member, framed the experience in even broader terms. For her, the weekend wasn’t just about personal development. Rather, it was about what the AHL’s investment in this initiative signals to the coaching community and to the game itself.

“The AHL investing in this initiative showcases diverse coaching talent on a national stage, it strengthens the development pipeline, and signals that the game is evolving,” Ach observes. “Moments like this help grow hockey by expanding who sees themselves in it – on the ice, behind the bench, and in leadership – and that ultimately makes the sport stronger at every level.”



Photo: Emily Ach at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic

The mentors saw this group as a bonus. Mark Letestu, Head Coach of the Colorado Eagles, notes that the experience was mutually beneficial.

“One of the best parts of this experience was how engaged and prepared the mentee coaches were,” adds Letestu. “They asked thoughtful questions and brought perspectives that make me optimistic about the future of coaching.”

The mentees who participate in this initiative are not waiting to be discovered. They are already in the game, already building, already coaching. What the AHL All-Star Mentorship Initiative gave them was something invaluable: a seat at the table, surrounded by people who were genuinely glad they were there.

“I’d like to sincerely thank the AHL, the NHLCA, Dan Watson, Mark Letestu, Ryan Mougenel, and Pascal Vincent for providing such a valuable and memorable experience,” Ruppe said, a sentiment shared, in their own words, by every mentee who made the trip.



Photo: Emily Ach, Karli Whitaker, Dennis Ruppe and Chris Pascall at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic

The AHL All-Star Classic will be remembered for what happened on the ice. But for the four coaches who spent the weekend in Rockford asking questions, building relationships, and proving they belong, the real takeaway was even more tangible. Access, transparency, and mentorship like this doesn’t just open doors, it holds them open long after the weekend ends.